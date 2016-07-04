UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
July 4 EBC Solicitors SA :
* Said that its Cyprus-based unit, EBC Seed Fund Limited, signed agreement to sell 34.41 pct of EastSideCapital SA for 2.7 million zlotys ($680,600) or 1.55 zloty per share
* The agreement concerns 1.7 million of shares which are not listed on the NewConnect market of the Warsaw Stock exchange
* Has also agreed to sell 2.65 pct of EastSideCapital's shares which are listed for 0.2 mln zlotys or 1.55 zloty per share
* Has also increased its stake in Swietokrzyski Inkubator Technologii (SIT) to 40.19 pct
* Bought 1.5 mln of shares in SIT fort 2.5 mln zlotys
* As SIT owns 0.8 mln of its own shares, EBC Solicitors through its unit currently has over 50 pct of all the votes at SIT's AGM
Source text for Eikon: and and
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9672 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official at the fund said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 27