July 4 NoemaLife SpA :

* Said on Friday it signed a contract with UniLabs to start and manage an anatomic pathology software system

* Software to be distributed in laboratories in the United Kingdom, Sweden, France, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, and Norway

* Contract value is more than 6 million euros ($6.68 million) in five years

($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)