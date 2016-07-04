July 4 APN Promise SA :

* Said on Saturday that Greenwich Sp. z o.o. acquired 840,000 shares of APN Promise as a contribution in kind from Piotr Paszczyk, the company's CEO, on June 30

* Greenwich increases stake in the company to 42.18 pct from 38.48 pct

