Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 4Zaklady Urzadzen Komputerowych Elzab SA (ZUK Elzab) :
* Reported on Thursday it plans to distribute a dividend for full year 2015 of 7.8 million zlotys ($1.96 million), representing 0.52 zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:,
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.9781 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)