* Announced on Friday that it finalised details for its capital increase for a maximum of 2.7 million zlotys ($677,439) via issuance of a maximum of 267,000 new series D shares with nominal value of 10 zlotys per share

* It will issue 13,350 new series D shares to individual investors and 253,650 new series D shares to institutional investors

* Issue price has been set at 160 zlotys per share

