July 4Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to exclude shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA and Power Price SA from trade on NewConnect

* Excludes shares of SPC Group and Formula8 SA from trade on NewConnect

* Informed about the reasons for potential exclusions in June Source text: bit.ly/29bhimq, bit.ly/29bhbXQ, bit.ly/29h3f26, bit.ly/29pQwfo

(Gdynia Newsroom)