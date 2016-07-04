UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Repeats to add topic codes)
July 4Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Friday that it resolved to exclude shares of Arcadia Aviation Holdings SA and Power Price SA from trade on NewConnect
* Excludes shares of SPC Group and Formula8 SA from trade on NewConnect
* Informed about the reasons for potential exclusions in June Source text: bit.ly/29bhimq, bit.ly/29bhbXQ, bit.ly/29h3f26, bit.ly/29pQwfo
Further company coverage:,,,
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources