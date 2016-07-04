July 4 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Friday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Biomax SA, Dase SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA , Futuris SA, Molmedica SA, MVA Green Energy, POLFA SA, Runicom SA, Vedia and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA until the end of the day after the day on which the companies publish their FY 2015 reports

Source text: bit.ly/29HH7wg

(Gdynia Newsroom)