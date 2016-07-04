UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 4 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Friday that it resolved to suspend trading of shares of Artnews SA, BGS Energy Plus AS, Biomax SA, Dase SA, Eficom-Sinersio SA , Futuris SA, Molmedica SA, MVA Green Energy, POLFA SA, Runicom SA, Vedia and Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA until the end of the day after the day on which the companies publish their FY 2015 reports
Source text: bit.ly/29HH7wg
Further company coverage: and and and and and and and and and and and
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources