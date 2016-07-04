BRIEF-Vividion Therapeutics launches with $50 mln series A financing
July 4 SpectraCure AB :
* The US Patent Office has approved patent relating to dose evaluation of SpectraCure technology for treatment of prostate cancer with photodynamic tumor therapy (PDT)
* Patent will be granted extended patent term of about 6 years, providing a patent term to 2030
Feb 2 Health insurer Cigna Corp, which is waiting for a ruling on the U.S. government's lawsuit to block its acquisition by Anthem Inc, reported better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as it added more commercial members.
* Exact Sciences Corp says that Cologuard is included in medicare advantage advance notice and draft call letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: