Global bond issuance volumes smash record
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
July 4Europlan :
* Says its board decides to place in open subscription BO-03 - BO-08 series bonds priced 1,000 roubles ($15.66) per share
* To place BO-03 and BO-04 series bonds for 2 billion roubles each
* To place BO-05 and BO-06 series bonds for 3 billion roubles each
* To place BO-07 and BO-08 series bonds for 5 billion roubles each
Source text: bit.ly/29jNTsg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 63.8651 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 2 (IFR) - Global bond issuance volumes hit a new high in January as borrowers sprinted out of the blocks to raise funds ahead of looming event and market risks.
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1130 GMT on Thursday:
* Armada Hoffler Properties announces a 5.6 percent increase in its first quarter 2017 cash dividend