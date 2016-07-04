July 4Europlan :

* Says its board decides to place in open subscription BO-03 - BO-08 series bonds priced 1,000 roubles ($15.66) per share

* To place BO-03 and BO-04 series bonds for 2 billion roubles each

* To place BO-05 and BO-06 series bonds for 3 billion roubles each

* To place BO-07 and BO-08 series bonds for 5 billion roubles each

