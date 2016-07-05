BRIEF- Wet Seal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
July 5Kremlin AG :
* Said on Monday has applied for insolvency
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims