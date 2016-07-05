BRIEF-Ateme Q4 revenue up 38.9 pct at 11.8 million euros
* Q4 revenue 11.8 million euros ($12.74 million) versus 8.5 million euros year ago
July 5 Concept Liberty Group SA :
* Said on Monday that Senso Sp. z o.o. has bought 0.9 mln of the company's shares which represent 65.48 pct stake in Concept Liberty Group
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission-Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls about 3,000 Mickey Mouse nightlights due to fire hazard
* Samsung is discussing supply deal with Murata Manufacturing for batteries for its next-generation smartphone- Nikkei