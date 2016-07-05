BRIEF- Wet Seal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
July 5 (Reuters) -
**Federal Grid Company confirms ProektStroy application for company bankruptcy
**Application was filed to Moscow Arbitration Court by company's contractor ProektStroy in connection with Federal Grid Company's debt of about 61 million roubles ($949,136)
**Says considers ProektStroy bankruptcy application as not justified and filed with violation of Federal law 127-FZ
For further company coverage (Reported by Anastasia Lyrchikova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)
* Apparel retailer The Wet Seal LLC - Files for protection under Chapter 11 of U.S. Bankruptcy code
* Vanguard Natural Resources Llc files for Chapter 11 protection
* EnPro Industries announces court approval of settlement regarding Canadian Asbestos claims