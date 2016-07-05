** Brexit has hurt shares in Danish jewelry maker Pandora given fears of a deterioration in sales in the UK and higher costs after a surge in silver prices, but Royal London Asset Management's Andrea Williams deems these overblown

** Stock -10% since June 23 - down 4% Monday alone after silver passed $20 level at near 2-yr highs (safe haven demand)

** Untapped potential: PM flags UK market 15% of sales (e.g. Barclays, Goldman, Credit Suisse forecast UK recession H2, early 2017), but co has just 58 stores in China, the world's largest jewelry market, out of 1,852 stores globally

** Williams says higher silver price will not be seen for some time (fully hedged 2016, Q1 2017 hedged at lower prices)

** Jyske Bank repeats "buy" rating on Pandora on Tuesday, calls higher silver price only mildly negative

** RLAM has a big holding in Pandora