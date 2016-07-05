July 5 Tourn International AB :

* Decided to carry out a rights issue totaling 660,000 shares directed to a limited group of investors

* Through the issue, the company receives proceeds of 4,785,000 Swedish crowns ($565,115.21) before issue costs, which are estimated at 340,000 crowns

* subscription price is 7.25 crowns

($1 = 8.4673 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)