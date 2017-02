July 5 European Institute of Science AB :

* Says has completed rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Subscription rate in issue which took place between June 14, 2016 and June 28, 2016 was 10 pct

* Through the issue, company receives proceeds of about 1.27 million Swedish crowns($149,748.26) before issue expenses estimated at about 200,000 crowns

($1 = 8.4809 Swedish crowns)