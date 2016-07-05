July 5 Direcional Engenharia SA :

* Said on Monday that it had approved to pay interim dividends in the total amount of 40.0 million Brazilian reais ($12.1 million), corresponding to 0.2734 real per share

* Payment to be done in up to 60 days

* Record date is July 7

* Ex-dividend date is July 8

($1 = 3.2960 Brazilian reais)