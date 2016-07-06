July 6 SoLocal Group SA :

* Announced on Tuesday a consent solicitation with respect of the 350 million euro ($386.7 million) 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018 (the "Facility C1 Loan")

* PagesJaunes Finance & Co, the issuer, is soliciting consents from the noteholders to replace the existing Trustee and Security Agent with GLAS Trust Corporation Limited

* PagesJaunes Finance & Co is soliciting consents from the noteholders to initiate enforcement of the pledge of the proceeds loan that is owed by SoLocal to the Issuer

* Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00pm London Time, on July 19, 2016 unless extended by SoLocal.

