Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 6 SoLocal Group SA :
* Announced on Tuesday a consent solicitation with respect of the 350 million euro ($386.7 million) 8.875 pct senior secured notes due 2018 (the "Facility C1 Loan")
* PagesJaunes Finance & Co, the issuer, is soliciting consents from the noteholders to replace the existing Trustee and Security Agent with GLAS Trust Corporation Limited
* PagesJaunes Finance & Co is soliciting consents from the noteholders to initiate enforcement of the pledge of the proceeds loan that is owed by SoLocal to the Issuer
* Consent Solicitation will expire at 5:00pm London Time, on July 19, 2016 unless extended by SoLocal.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)