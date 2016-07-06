BRIEF-Roche confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of aphinity trial outcome
Ceo says confirms 2017 guidance irrespective of outcome of aphinity trial
July 6 GenSight Biologics SA :
* Announced on Tuesday the launch of its IPO on Euronext Paris
* Capital increase of approximately 40 million euros ($44.2 million), which may be increased to a maximum of approximately 46 million euros if the overallotment option is exercised in full
* Indicative price range: 7.80-9.20 euros per share
* Subscription undertakings from historical shareholders approximately 17 million euros
* Subscription undertaking from Bpifrance Participations approximately 12 million euros
* End of the subscription period for the French public offering (OPO): Monday July 11, 2016
* End of the subscription period for the international private placement: Tuesday July 12, 2016
* Proceeds from the offerinc will finance clinical development of GS010 in the treatment of LHON up to filing the Marketing Authorization Application in Europe and in the United States
* Proceeds will also fincance clinical development of GS030 with a Phase I/II trial in the treatment of RP
($1 = 0.9048 euros)
Announces that following public offer made by Aevis last week, and in interest of company and all shareholders, Lifewatch has decided to solicit additional offers
Feb 1 Health insurer Anthem Inc on Wednesday said it expected to break even or make a small profit in the Obamacare individual market in 2017 even as it considers pulling out of that business next year.