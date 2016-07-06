July 6 HAWE SA: :

* Said on Tuesday that the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) imposed a 250,000 zlotys ($62,309.95) fine on the company

* The fine was given for infringement of article. 56 of the act on public offering in connection with not informing KNF about a guarantee issued by company's subsidiary HAWE Telekom Sp. z o.o. on Oct. 30, 2012, and a pledge on assets established by HAWE Telekom on Jan. 16, 2013

* Informed about launching administrative proceedings against HAWE SA in Feb.

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 4.0122 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)