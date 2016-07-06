July 6 Netmedia SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its unit unit, eTravel S.A, is to buy a company which operates in the sale of flight tickets and hotel reservation areas for 14.2 million zlotys ($3.5 million)

* Says consolidated revenue might increase by 20-25 pct following the acquisition

* With the purchase aims to consolidate the market

($1 = 4.0150 zlotys)