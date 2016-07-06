UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 6 Netmedia SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its unit unit, eTravel S.A, is to buy a company which operates in the sale of flight tickets and hotel reservation areas for 14.2 million zlotys ($3.5 million)
* Says consolidated revenue might increase by 20-25 pct following the acquisition
* With the purchase aims to consolidate the market
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 4.0150 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources