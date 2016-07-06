BRIEF-Corning Inc increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.8 percent to $0.155per share
July 6 Ezcorp Inc
* Deal expected to provide Ezcorp with additional capital to invest in its U.S. and Mexico Pawn Businesses
* Ezcorp enters into agreement to sell Grupo Finmart
* Base purchase price for sale of 100% of Grupo Finmart is $50 million
* Currently estimates that aggregate adjustments (excluding transaction costs) could reduce closing proceeds by approximately $10 million
* Decision to divest Grupo Finmart is a result of continued execution of Ezcorp's three-year strategic plan
* On completion of sale, intercompany debt owed to Ezcorp to be restructured
* Closing of transaction is not contingent on financing by alphacredit
* Grupo Finmart's 3rd party debt incurred to fund loan originations to remain in place post-closing, or will be refinanced prior to closing
* If alphacredit is unable to obtain financing prior to time when closing conditions satisfied, payment of $25 million to ezcorp to be deferred
* Ezcorp currently owns 94% of grupo finmart
NEW YORK, Feb 1 A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday revived three private antitrust lawsuits accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of rigging a market for silver futures contracts traded on COMEX.
* Barnes & Noble recalls power adapters sold with nook tablet 7 due to shock hazard