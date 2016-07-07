July 7 Adveo Group International SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it had signed a contract with Westcoast Ltd that confirms details of the agreement established by both companies in May

* On July 29 Adveo will transfer the facility in Lyon as well as the stock related to the Attended and IT Specialists channels

* One week later Adveo will transfer the stocks in Italy and Spain and, 14 days later, in Germany

* EOS revenue in channels linked to the deal with Westcoast amounted to about 300 million euros ($333 million) and generated EBITDA of about 3 million euros in 2015

* The deal will help to reduce debt of the company by 80 million euros and significantly improve return on capital employed (ROCE)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9015 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)