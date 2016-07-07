July 7ALTIN AG :
* Said on Wednesday was informed by Alpine Select AG
(referred to below as Alpine Select Ltd) about the press release
in which also statements are being made with regard to the
intentions of Alpine Select AG in respect of their majority
holding in ALTIN AG
* Board of Directors of Alpine Select Ltd. has taken the
decision in principle, to reduce in medium-term its exposure in
Hedge Funds - held directly as well as indirectly via its
majority holding in ALTIN Ltd. - and to again increasingly focus
on our traditional topics and/or investment strategies
* Alpine Select Ltd holds directly or indirectly a total of
61.21 percent in ALTIN Ltd., Zug
* Taking into account the repayment to the shareholders (in
the amount of total 24 Swiss francs ($24.63) per share envisaged
to be executed in September 2016) and thus also to Alpine Select
Ltd. and provided appropriate market conditions, the
prerequisite is given that Alpine Select Ltd has an interest to
further expanding its holding in ALTIN Ltd
