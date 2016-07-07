July 7ALTIN AG :

* Said on Wednesday was informed by Alpine Select AG (referred to below as Alpine Select Ltd) about the press release in which also statements are being made with regard to the intentions of Alpine Select AG in respect of their majority holding in ALTIN AG

* Board of Directors of Alpine Select Ltd. has taken the decision in principle, to reduce in medium-term its exposure in Hedge Funds - held directly as well as indirectly via its majority holding in ALTIN Ltd. - and to again increasingly focus on our traditional topics and/or investment strategies

* Alpine Select Ltd holds directly or indirectly a total of 61.21 percent in ALTIN Ltd., Zug

* Taking into account the repayment to the shareholders (in the amount of total 24 Swiss francs ($24.63) per share envisaged to be executed in September 2016) and thus also to Alpine Select Ltd. and provided appropriate market conditions, the prerequisite is given that Alpine Select Ltd has an interest to further expanding its holding in ALTIN Ltd

