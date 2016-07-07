July 7 GKS Gieksa Katowice SA :

* Said on Wednesday that it set up a wholly owned, new unit Klub Hokejowy GKS Katowice SA (ice-hockey club GKS Katowice)

* The unit's capital is 0.1 million zlotys ($25,000) Source text for Eikon:

