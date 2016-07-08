UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 8 Rizzoli Corriere della Sera Mediagroup SpA :
* Said on Thursday that it sees Q2 EBITDA of over 40 million euros ($44.31 million) versus 27.2 million euros a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9027 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources