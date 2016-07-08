BRIEF-Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 8 Empire Company Ltd
* President & CEO Marc Poulin has left companies effective immediately
* Empire Company Limited announces change in leadership
* Clinton Keay , Empire's Executive Vice President of Finance will assume role of Interim Chief Financial Officer
* Says François Vimard, Empire's Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, has been appointed Interim President & CEO
* Vimard will also replace Poulin on Empire board of directors
* Says company initiates an orderly succession process to identify a permanent leader Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Hologic completes divestiture of blood screening business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 31 Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices Inc reported a smaller loss for the fourth quarter as its revenue was boosted by strong demand for its graphic chips used in gaming consoles and a stabilizing PC market.
* Anadarko Petroleum Corp - fourth-quarter 2016 sales volumes of oil, natural gas and ngls averaged approximately 774,000 boe per day