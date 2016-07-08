HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 31 at 3:40 P.M. EST/2040 GMT
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
July 8 SensoDetect AB :
* Chairman Pär Henriksson steps in as acting CEO with immediate effect
* Martin Terins, SensoDetect's former CEO, announced July 5, 2016 that he wanted to leave his position as CEO
Source text: bit.ly/29sS1pN
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
Jan 31 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
Jan 31 Roche Holding AG is considering options for its diabetes-care business including a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Roche said to consider options for diabetes unit including sale- Bloomberg, citing sources