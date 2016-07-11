UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 AS Roma SpA :
* Said on Sunday it signed an agreement for the loan of player Leandro Castan to UC Sampdoria for 0.5 million euros ($552,200.00)
* Agreement envisages an additional consideration of up to 0.75 million euros depending on the achievement of certain sporting performance targets
Source text: www.1info.it
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources