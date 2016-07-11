July 11 AS Roma SpA :

* Said on Sunday it signed an agreement for the loan of player Leandro Castan to UC Sampdoria for 0.5 million euros ($552,200.00)

* Agreement envisages an additional consideration of up to 0.75 million euros depending on the achievement of certain sporting performance targets

Source text: www.1info.it

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9055 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)