* Says intends to extend maturity period for its BO-08 series bonds until Sept. 30, 2021, and BO-11 series bonds until Sept. 7, 2021, as well as to increase number of semi-annual coupons from 6 to 16

* Now there is absentee voting being held until July 15 among BO-08 and BO-11 series bonds holders, introducing the amendments

