July 11 Ripley Corp :

* Said on Friday that regarding a split of Aventura Plaza SA, its unit Inversiones Padebest Peru SA through a newly created unit in Peru, Ripley Aventura SA, had become a sole owner of Mall Aventura Santa Anita and Mall Aventura Arequipa, among other assets

* Inversiones Padebest Peru still owns 40 pct of assets and liabilities of Aventura Plaza which form an equivalent of 40 pct participation it had in the company before the split Source text: bit.ly/29xw5hn

