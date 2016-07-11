Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 11 Vindico Group publ AB :
* Vindico DNA Systems AB signs cooperation agreement with SSF Stöldskyddsföreningen regarding anti-theft products with DNA - technology
* Contract period is for one year and will be automatically renewed with a notice period of three months
Source text: bit.ly/29GOAy4
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)