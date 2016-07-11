July 11Synergy Group :

* Q2 sales of own products amounted to 2.8 million deciliters, up 14 pct versus year ago

* H1 sales increased by 16 pct and amounted to 4.8 million deciliters comparing to 4.1 million deciliters reported in H1 2015

* H1 distribution of import premium brands increased by 50 pct to 260 thousand deciliters from 173 thousand deciliters

Source text: bit.ly/2a1RJ9u

