July 11 Peru Holding de Turismo SAA :

* Said on Friday Asociacion de Credito Social Acres has sold 20 million B class shares at 0.05 soles ($0.015) in Peru Holding de Turismo to Peru Hotel Holding, a company which is part of Peru Holding de Turismo group

* Total value of the operation reached 1 million soles

* Asociacion de Credito Social Acres decreased its stake in Peru Holding de Turismo from around 16 percent to 12.73 percent

* Peru Hotel Holding increased its stake in Peru Holding de Turismo from around 6.04 percent to 9.06 percent

Source text: bit.ly/29HmLpa

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.2779 soles) (Gdynia Newsroom)