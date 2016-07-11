July 11 Poland's Alior Bank :
* Alior Bank on Monday announced a tender offer to buy 66
percent of the shares in Bank BPH at 31.18 zlotys
($7.77) per share.
* The offer is a part of the acquisition of domestic rival
BPH's core business, making Alior the ninth-largest lender in
Poland, Alior said in a statement.
* Bank BPH shareholders can subscribe to the offer from Aug.
1 to Aug. 16, the statement said.
* Shares in BPH traded at 30.99 zlotys at Monday's market
close.
($1 = 4.0137 zlotys)
