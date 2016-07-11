UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 11 Italy's RCS MediaGroup board says:
* improved cash takeover offer by Investindustrial and RCS shareholders is financially adequate and their industrial plan coherent with the publisher's current strategy
* sweetened share and cash offer by Cairo Communication is financially adequate but its business plan does not add value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources