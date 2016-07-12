BRIEF-Vousse Corp files for pre-insolvency proceedings
* Files for pre-insolvency proceedings for the company and its unit, Vousse Clinicas Medico Esteticas SL, under 5 bis article
July 12Biomed Lublin Wytwornia Surowic i Szczepionek SA (Biomed) :
* Said on Monday the regional court Lublin-Wschod has approved creditors' agreement adopted by the meeting of creditors on June 10, 2016 in the context of restructuring Biomed
board approved company to submit an application for business rehabilitation to Central Bankruptcy Court within february 15, 2017
HAMBURG, Jan 31 Several potential bidders have expressed an interest in German cocoa grinder Euromar Commodities GmbH, which declared insolvency in December, sources with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.