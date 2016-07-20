Deutsche Bank plans new bonus system for senior staff- Handelsblatt
FRANKFURT, Jan 31 Deutsche Bank is working on a new, more transparent bonus system for its top executives, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
LONDON, July 20 (IFR) - Teva Pharmaceutical has started marketing an expected 4bn multi-tranche euro bond issue to help fund its US$40.5bn acquisition of Actavis Generics, according to a lead bank.
Initial price thoughts on the four-year euro tranche are mid-swaps plus 100bp area, on the eight-year mid-swaps plus 140bp area, and on the 12-year mid-swaps plus 165bp area.
The deal size is expected to total around 4bn total across the three tranches, the lead said.
The issuer is rated Baa2/BBB by Moody's and S&P.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Mizuho are running the deal which is expected to price later today.
(Reporting by Laura Benitez; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Priced a $802 million structured agency credit risk debt notes offering
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Tuesday it lost more money than expected on the Obamacare individual insurance plans, one of the main pillars of the Affordable Care Act that President Donald Trump is working to "repeal and replace."