UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 Union de Cervecerias Peruanas Backus y Johnston SAA :
* Said on Monday Fernando Zavala resigned from the post of chief executive officer effective July 10
* Rodrigo Mejia Miranda will act as interim CEO until successor of Fernando Zavala is elected
Source text: bit.ly/29JBVdL
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources