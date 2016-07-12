July 12 Concentradora Fibra Danhos SA de CV
:
* Said on Monday that it had conducted its first long-term
debt issuance of trust certificates in the Mexican debt market
for 4.00 billion Mexican pesos ($218.2 million)
* The deal was done through two unsecured issues in
communicating vessels, under a program authorized by the CNBV
(Mexico's financial system regulator) for a total amount of 8.00
billion Mexican pesos
* Said 3.00 billion Mexican pesos fixed nominal rate issue
for a 10-year period with a 7.80 percent coupon rate (Mexican
10-year bond yield + 185 basis points)
* Said 1.00 billion Mexican pesos floating rate issue for a
3.5-year period with a TIIE28 + 65 basis points coupon rate
* The money obtained will be primarily used for the
acquisition, construction and development of projects, general
corporate expenses and working capital
Source text: bit.ly/29AXxqt
($1 = 18.3340 Mexican pesos)
(Gdynia Newsroom)