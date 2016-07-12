UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 12 Industria Textil Piura SA :
* Issued on Monday a statement in regards to takeover bid launched by Axxion Asset Management SAC (Axxion) for between 65 percent and 100 percent of Textil Piura shares
* Says Axxion offered to buy Textil Piura shares at 0.02 soles per share, that is below current trading price of the quote
* Said, after listing advantages and disadvantages of the offer, that it will not give a recommendation to shareholders on weather to accept or reject the bid
Source text: bit.ly/29MsfhA
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources