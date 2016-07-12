July 12 Industria Textil Piura SA :

* Issued on Monday a statement in regards to takeover bid launched by Axxion Asset Management SAC (Axxion) for between 65 percent and 100 percent of Textil Piura shares

* Says Axxion offered to buy Textil Piura shares at 0.02 soles per share, that is below current trading price of the quote

* Said, after listing advantages and disadvantages of the offer, that it will not give a recommendation to shareholders on weather to accept or reject the bid

Source text: bit.ly/29MsfhA

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)