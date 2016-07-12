Altria investigating if recalled tobacco products were tampered with
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
July 12 Safe Orthopaedics SA :
* Adjusted first-half 2016 revenue rose by 15 pct to 1.2 million euros ($1.3 million)
* Says held 5.9 million euros in cash at Dec. 31, 2015 and 6.0 million euros at June 30, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 3 Altria Group Inc said on Friday it was working with authorities to investigate if the smokeless tobacco products it recalled earlier this week were tampered with.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $5.0 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Files for offering of up to 12,535,000 shares of common stock underlying warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: