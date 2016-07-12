July 12Euronext:

* Initial listing and trading of the total number of outstanding shares of Un Toit Pour Toi on the Marche Libre will take place on July 21

* Number of securities to be listed: 4,500,000

* Issue price: 9.34 euros ($10.34)

Further company coverage:

($1 = 0.9032 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)