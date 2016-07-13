BUZZ-DJI: Post-election rally on shaky ground
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
July 13 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Announced on Tuesday capital increase of about 4.4 million euros ($4.9 million)
* Capitali increase proposes 2,980,131 outstanding share at a nominal value of 0.04 euro
* Price of new shares is at 1.49 euros (14.49 pct discount compared with weighted average price per volume of the last three trading days) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
** DJI has so far topped within a Fibo proj zone; Monday's sharp set back can kick-off multi-week pull back, though still need break of 19843.94 to confirm
* Tenax Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 3 levo-cts trial in cardiac surgery
* ChemDiv-Entered into hit identification collaboration with Janssen to identify potent hit series for range of targets across multiple therapeutic areas