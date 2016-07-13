Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Cube ITG SA :
* Said on Tuesday that LEDA Investments RFI Sp. z o.o. increased stake in the company to 7.69 pct from 2.25 pct
* DFIVE Investments Ltd. reduces its stake in Cube ITG to 0 pct from 5.49 pct through a sale of 546,885 shares
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)