July 13 Cube ITG SA :

* Said on Tuesday that LEDA Investments RFI Sp. z o.o. increased stake in the company to 7.69 pct from 2.25 pct

* DFIVE Investments Ltd. reduces its stake in Cube ITG to 0 pct from 5.49 pct through a sale of 546,885 shares

