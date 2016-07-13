July 13Visibilia Editore SpA :

* Said on Tuesday its board of directors has determined the estimated amount of the first tranche of capital increase for about 1 million euros ($1.11 million)

* The final amount of this tranche will be resolved by board of directors within first 15 days of September Source text for Eikon:

