Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Abertis Infraestructuras SA :
* Said on Tuesday that in reference to the execution of a put option of Eutelsat against Abertis for the disposal of its 33.69 percent stake in Hispasat, the compromise to remain in the company, at least until the end of July 2017, assumed by the shareholders via the shareholders agreement, conditions the efficacy of the put
* The rights that arise from said put option are still subject to be recognised in accordance to the agreement between the shareholders in July 2013
* Any transfer of shares, and therefore the execution of this transaction, requires the previous authorization from Spain's Council of Ministers
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)