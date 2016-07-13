July 13GAM Holding AG :

* Said on Tuesday executed capital reduction resolved on April 27, 2016 and cancelled 3,100,000 shares repurchased under its share buy-back programme

* Share capital of GAM Holding now amounts to 8,014,736.55 Swiss francs ($8.12 million)(160,294,731 registered shares at a par value of CHF 0.05 per share).

($1 = 0.9876 Swiss francs)