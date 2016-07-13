UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Atari SA :
* Announced on Tuesday its intention to proceed to a capital increase at the latest on July 31st
* Capital increase to the profit of Alden and third party investors
* Capital increase for a maximum of 18,264,705 shares
* Should raise about 3.1 million euros in capital increase($3.4 million)
* Subscription share price for capital increase: 0.17 euro
* Also announced the issue of warrants to the profit of Ker Venture and A. Zyngier
* Exercise price of warrants: 0.17 euro
* Warrants give right to 5,147,059 shares
Source text: bit.ly/29CYwGM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9044 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources