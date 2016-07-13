July 13 Banco Popular Espanol SA :

* Says is studying alternatives to reduce the level of unproductive assets in its balance sheet in 2016-2018

* Among the options being analyzed, the company considers setting up a vehicle to consolidate a portion of the assets

* Sees impact from possible transfer of assets of at least 4.00 billion euro ($4.42 billion) gross Source text for Eikon:

