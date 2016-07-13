Health insurer Aetna's quarterly revenue rises about 5 pct
Jan 31 Health insurer Aetna Inc, whose $34 billion deal for Humana Inc was blocked last week, reported a rise of about 5 percent in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher premiums.
July 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Sees 2016 revenue $22.0-$22.5 bln, non-gaap EPS $5.20-$5.40
* Sees 2017 revenue $25.2 bln (low estimate) or $26.2 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.00-$6.50
* Sees 2018 revenue $25.8 bln (low estimate) or $26.9 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.30-$6.90
* Sees 2019 revenue $26.7 bln (low estimate) or $27.8 bln (high estimate), non-gaap EPS $6.90-$7.40
* Sees total synergies from Allergan deal after tax of $1.4 billion in 2019
* Says Actavis generics deal to contribute $1.9 billion to net income in 2017
* Says: Nothing holding up Allergan deal other than awaiting FTC clearance, which could come any day
* CEO: "We expect the closing of the Actavis generics deal at any time now"
* CFO: Financial estimates do not include possibility of 40 mg Copaxone competition Further company coverage: (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)
* Ipsen to acquire Primary Care Platform in Italy from Akkadeas Pharma
FLORENCE, Italy Jan 31 Activity in offshore oil and gas fields is expected to pick up in 2018 and 2019 as companies revive investments after several years of low energy prices, Lorenzo Simonelli, chief executive of GE Oil and Gas told Reuters on Tuesday.